Title
Students Ready to Return to College, Report Finds
Most college students plan to return to school in the fall, and they feel comfortable doing so, according to a report released Tuesday.
The report from Sallie Mae and Ipsos, a market research company, found that more than 60 percent of families believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will not have a long-term impact on their student’s education. Only 7 percent of students have decided to take time off or enroll in a different college or university. Sallie Mae, the student loan company, has released a version of its “How America Pays for College" report for 13 years.
More families than ever have a plan to pay for college, the survey found. Fifty-eight percent of families report having a plan during the 2019-20 academic year, compared to 44 percent of families in the 2018-19 academic year. Families spent an average of $33,017 in the past academic year -- more than a third of families used a college savings account. More than 40 percent of a student's college costs are paid for by the parents. A quarter of costs are funded through scholarships and student aid, 13 percent are paid through student borrowing, and 8 percent are paid through a student's income and savings.
Only 71 percent of families filed the FAFSA during the 2019-20 academic year, compared with 83 percent two years prior.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Will virtual learning be better this fall? Will it be better enough?
Four key things students say they want from college this fall (opinion)
Despite Supreme Court ruling, Trump administration moves to curb DACA
The pandemic offers opportunities to rethink old traditions in favor of smarter alternatives (opinio
Lab Fees when Courses are Online | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Six characteristics that promote student learning (opinion)
Conflicted About 'New Yorker' Article on Harvard’s CS50
University of Missouri Board Votes to Combine Leadership Roles
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »