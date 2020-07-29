Print

Title

Survey: Student Opinions on Transfer Credit

By

Madeline St. Amour
July 29, 2020
 
 

A new survey examined students' perceptions about their experiences with credit transfer.

The American Council on Education and the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers surveyed roughly 1,000 students about their opinions on transfer credit loss, available information on transfer, barriers to transferring credit and their thoughts on credits that didn't transfer.

More than 80 percent of respondents somewhat or strongly agreed that their current college provided clear information or resources about transferring credits.

Nearly all students surveyed sent their academic transcripts to their transfer institution. For about three-quarters of those students, the credit evaluation process occurred automatically. Those transferring to a private institution were more likely to have to request an evaluation.

More than half of students reported that all of their credits transferred. Only 3 percent said none of their credits transferred. Again, those transferring to private institutions were more likely to report that only some or none of their credits transferred.

Of those who reported only some or none of their credits transferred, 43 percent said they didn't know why some credits did not transfer. The report calls this an "institutional gap in practice," as colleges should provide students with reasons for why they didn't accept their credits.

About 60 percent of those who couldn't transfer all of their credits said they were not displeased. Twelve percent of respondents were extremely displeased with the results.

The survey also asked those students about what colleges could do to help their transfer experience. Students listed better academic advising as a top need, as well as better course scheduling and better advising in high school for dual-enrollment or AP classes.

Students who were able to transfer all of their credits listed academic advising, their current college's website and faculty members as some of the most helpful resources in their process.

Generally, transfer credits are more likely to be applied toward general education requirements. Nearly three-quarters of students reported their credits went toward those courses, and more than half reported their credits were applied to elective credits. Forty-one percent said their credits were applied toward major requirements.

The survey also asked about excess credits. About three-quarters of students who knew the answer said they earned more credits than they needed. Those who couldn't transfer credits were almost twice as likely to report that they had earned excess credits at their current institution than those who were able to transfer at least some credits. Forty-five percent of students who were able to transfer all of their credits said they had excess credits from both their current and former institutions upon graduation.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Now's the Perfect Time to Rethink Thanksgiving
An Expanded Notion of Study Abroad
It’s Time to Stem Malpractice
in STEM Admissions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Multiple Digital Learning Modes to Optimize Class
Multiple Digital Learning Modes to Optimize Class
Conflicted About 'New Yorker' Article on Harvard’s CS50
Conflicted About 'New Yorker' Article on Harvard’s CS50
One for All and All for One
One for All and All for One

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Will virtual learning be better this fall? Will it be better enough?

Four key things students say they want from college this fall (opinion)

ACT shuts down registrations

Despite Supreme Court ruling, Trump administration moves to curb DACA

Six characteristics that promote student learning (opinion)

Conflicted About 'New Yorker' Article on Harvard’s CS50

People who practice international traditions and cultures within the United States must become the f

The pandemic offers opportunities to rethink old traditions in favor of smarter alternatives (opinio

Students Ready to Return to College, Report Finds

Back to Top