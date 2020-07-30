Title
ACT Registration Closed Until Monday
ACT announced Wednesday that it would resume registration on Monday. It shut registration on Tuesday and said it would announce its plans Wednesday. Many students and parents have been frustrated by delays in ACT registration.
"We plan to open MyACT for 2020-2021 test registration on Monday, August 3 at 10 a.m. CT," ACT said. "Class of 2021 seniors who were impacted by summer test date cancellations and closures: We are working to provide an accelerated fall registration experience to help you meet college application and scholarship deadlines. You'll receive an email from us this week with next steps."
