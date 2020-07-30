Title
Former Harvard Chemistry Chair Faces New Charges
A Harvard University chemistry professor was indicted Tuesday on federal tax-related charges for allegedly failing to report income earned from the Wuhan University of Technology, in China.
The Harvard professor and former chemistry department chair, Charles Lieber, was previously charged with making false statements to federal authorities. Prosecutors say he lied about his contract with WUT and his participation in a Chinese government-sponsored talent plan.
Federal authorities allege WUT paid Lieber a salary of up to $50,000 per month and living expenses of up to $150,000 and awarded him more than $1.5 million to establish a research lab at WUT.
An attorney for Lieber denied the charges.
"The indictment is flat-out wrong," said Marc L. Mukasey, Lieber's attorney. "The notion that Professor Lieber was engaged in improper work with China is laughable. He didn’t hide anything, and he didn’t get paid as the government alleges. Ask his students and his colleagues: there is not a more gifted, selfless, dedicated, patriotic scientist in this country than Charlie Lieber. He is innocent and his name will be cleared."
