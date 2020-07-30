Title
Judge Rejects Citizenship Restriction on CARES Funding
A federal judge for the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts issued a preliminary injunction Friday ordering that the Department of Education could not deny funding authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to a Bunker Hill Community College student based on her immigration status. The student, Farah Noerand, came to the U.S. from Haiti following an earthquake in 2010 and holds temporary protected status in the U.S.
U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin rejected the Education Department's contention that only students who qualify for Title IV federally funded financial aid qualify for CARES Act emergency relief funding -- a determination by the department that has prevented noncitizens, including TPS holders and beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, from accessing the funds.
Sorokin found instead that the "CARES Act unambiguously authorized the provision of funds … to students without regard to their immigration status, i.e., without regard to whether the student is eligible for Title IV financial aid, and rejects the Department’s contention that the statute is ambiguous on this point."
The injunction applies only to Noerand, but the judge indicated he is considering expanding it. The judge gave the department until July 31 -- subsequently extended until Aug. 7 -- to submit a brief arguing why the scope of the preliminary injunction should not be expanded.
Angela Morabito, a spokeswoman for the Department of Education, referenced a separate ruling by a federal judge in Washington State in a similar case that found in the department's favor. "A federal court in the State of Washington agrees with the Department on this issue," she said. "We expect to prevail on appeal in this case."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Political science professor disciplined for refusing diversity training
ICE clarifies new international students can't take all-online courses
Will virtual learning be better this fall? Will it be better enough?
Survey data reveal impact of COVID-19 on perceptions of online education
Former Harvard Chemistry Chair Faces New Charges
People who practice international traditions and cultures within the United States must become the f
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Leading voice on welfare reform accused of racism
As college professors worry about campus reopenings, Congress debates need for workplace protections
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »