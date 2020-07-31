Print

Title

Is College Board Inappropriately Sharing Student Data?

By

Scott Jaschik
July 31, 2020
 
 

The College Board has inappropriately shared information about students with technology companies, Consumer Reports has charged. The companies are Adobe, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Snapchat, Yahoo! and AdMedia.

After Consumer Reports contacted the College Board, it made some tweaks to the way it handles student data, but even then some of the information made its way to some companies. Consumer Reports created three imaginary students and then tracked information from the College Board to the companies.

Zachary Goldeberg, a spokesman for the College Board, said, "Like other not-for-profit organizations, we use certain third-party platforms to share information with students, such as: scholarship opportunities; free, personalized SAT practice; and registration information for College Board exams. We only share information this way to send messages to students who have created personal, online accounts on our website, CollegeBoard.org. The data we share with third party platforms is encrypted and hashed, and is used by those platforms to deliver our messages to our users. We are not paid by any of those platforms. Students can always manage privacy settings within platforms and apps, including what happens once they get to any platform."

He added, "On CollegeBoard.org students create an account with a username, which should be 6-15 characters with letters and numbers and may not contain an email address. The username the student chooses is included in the URL, and the header information is shared with third parties. No other information has been provided. We are changing this practice so the username is no longer included in header information provided to third parties."

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From the Ground Up
University Research Should Be Free to All
From Triage to Transformation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Drive-Up Graduation
‘Lights Out’, GE, and the Fall of Elite Higher Ed
Predictions Without Patterns
Poker, Metacognition and ‘The Biggest Bluff’
Lin-Manuel Miranda on Writing
Multiple Digital Learning Modes to Optimize Class

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Colleges reverse decisions to open in person

Faculty members in new coronavirus hot spots want a remote fall or delayed opening

Colleges lease hotels and apartments to reduce housing density this fall

Political science professor disciplined for refusing diversity training

New presidents or provosts: Aloysius Benedictine Berkeley Charleston Hinds Lee Manhattan Southwester

‘Lights Out’, GE, and the Fall of Elite Higher Ed | Learning Innovation

Journal Editor Regrets Publishing Racist Article

U.S. Institutions Affected by Blackbaud Cyberattack

Colleges explore esports opportunities and others face budget cuts

Back to Top