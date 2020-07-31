Parent Involved in Admissions Scheme Sentenced to Prison Time

Manuel Henriquez will receive jail time for paying more than $500,000 to participate in the college admissions scheme for his two children.

Henriquez was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to six months in prison and two years of supervised release, during which time he is ordered to conduct 200 hours of community service, and he was ordered to pay a fine of $200,000. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Beginning in 2015, Henriquez worked with Rick Singer, who led and organized the scheme, and others to secure his children’s admission to selective colleges and universities through bribery and fraud. In June 2015, Henriquez paid Singer to have a corrupt proctor correct his older daughter’s answers on the SAT II subject tests. In October 2015, Henriquez paid Singer to have a third party correct his older daughter’s answers on the SAT exam. Henriquez pursued exam cheating through Singer for his younger daughter on three additional occasions in 2016 and 2017. Finally, Henriquez paid Singer $400,000 to facilitate his older daughter’s admission to Georgetown University as a purported tennis recruit, even though she did not play tennis competitively.