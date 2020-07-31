Title
Parent Involved in Admissions Scheme Sentenced to Prison Time
Manuel Henriquez will receive jail time for paying more than $500,000 to participate in the college admissions scheme for his two children.
Henriquez was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to six months in prison and two years of supervised release, during which time he is ordered to conduct 200 hours of community service, and he was ordered to pay a fine of $200,000. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Beginning in 2015, Henriquez worked with Rick Singer, who led and organized the scheme, and others to secure his children’s admission to selective colleges and universities through bribery and fraud. In June 2015, Henriquez paid Singer to have a corrupt proctor correct his older daughter’s answers on the SAT II subject tests. In October 2015, Henriquez paid Singer to have a third party correct his older daughter’s answers on the SAT exam. Henriquez pursued exam cheating through Singer for his younger daughter on three additional occasions in 2016 and 2017. Finally, Henriquez paid Singer $400,000 to facilitate his older daughter’s admission to Georgetown University as a purported tennis recruit, even though she did not play tennis competitively.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Colleges reverse decisions to open in person
Faculty members in new coronavirus hot spots want a remote fall or delayed opening
Colleges lease hotels and apartments to reduce housing density this fall
Political science professor disciplined for refusing diversity training
‘Lights Out’, GE, and the Fall of Elite Higher Ed | Learning Innovation
U.S. Institutions Affected by Blackbaud Cyberattack
Journal Editor Regrets Publishing Racist Article
Lin-Manuel Miranda on Writing | Just Visiting
Colleges explore esports opportunities and others face budget cuts
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »