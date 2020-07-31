Title
Princeton to Pay $5.8 Million to Settle Pension Lawsuit
Princeton University has agreed to pay $5.8 million to settle complaints by participants in two pension plans that it charged unreasonable fees, Pensions & Investments reported. Princeton admitted no wrongdoing in the federal lawsuit, which also criticized the plans' sharing of revenues with TIAA and Vanguard Group, which keep records on the pensions.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Colleges reverse decisions to open in person
Faculty members in new coronavirus hot spots want a remote fall or delayed opening
Colleges lease hotels and apartments to reduce housing density this fall
Political science professor disciplined for refusing diversity training
New presidents or provosts: Aloysius Benedictine Berkeley Charleston Hinds Lee Manhattan Southwester
Lin-Manuel Miranda on Writing | Just Visiting
Biden Links Loan Forgiveness to Racial Equity
Is College Board Inappropriately Sharing Student Data?
Colleges explore esports opportunities and others face budget cuts
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »