Print

Title

VMI Will Keep Its Confederate Statues

By

Scott Jaschik
August 3, 2020
 
 

The Virginia Military Institute will keep its statues of Confederate soldiers -- including Stonewall Jackson, who taught at VMI -- and preserve the names of building that honor them, J. H. Binford Peay III, the superintendent, announced last week. "We do not currently intend to remove any VMI statues or rename any VMI buildings. Rather, in the future we will emphasize recognition of leaders from the institute’s second century. We will place unvarnished context on the value and lessons to be learned from the Institute’s rich heritage, while being mindful of the nation’s challenges and sensitivities to being fair and inclusive to all," he wrote in a letter to VMI students and alumni.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Coping With COVID-19:
Thoughts From the Other Side
A Dry Run at a Socially Distanced Classroom
From the Ground Up

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Setting an Example
Nonfaculty Educators, COVID-19 and the Faculty/Staff Divide
Drive-Up Graduation
‘Lights Out,’ GE and the Fall of Elite Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)

University of Arizona acquires Ashford University

Students asked to sign liability waivers to return to campus

UNC Chapel Hill faculty to students: stay home

Study recommends testing students every two days, college football players push back and more COVID

Some campuses resume campus tours, with many changes

Colleges reverse decisions to open in person

Congress aid discriminates against colleges serving minorities, groups warn

Nonfaculty Educators, COVID-19 and the Faculty/Staff Divide | Learning Innovation

Back to Top