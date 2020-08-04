Print

Title

ACT Registrations Resume, Slowly

By

Scott Jaschik
August 4, 2020
 
 

ACT shut down its registration for new tests last week amid problems with the registration system and a high demand to sign up. Registration was reopened Monday morning, but many students reported long delays. Our spot check of the registration system noted delays of five to 50 minutes.

A note provided by ACT said, "Hey there! You're in the right place, and MyACT is open for all. You're currently in a queue to get into the site. This is being done to help everyone flow in and out of MyACT, like traffic lights help drivers fairly and efficiently get to where they need to go. Here's how it works: Stay on this page to keep your place in line. Turn up your volume to hear a chime when it's your turn to get in. The screen will also change to show you may enter. Please note: You’ll have 20 minutes to access the site once it is your turn. If you don’t access it within 20 minutes, you’ll be moved to the back of the line. Hang tight on reaching out to customer support. Now that you're in line, you have the best self-service tools at your fingertips to do what you need to do."

ACT has also started to place students whose exams were canceled. Some students received new test placements up to 300 miles away from their homes.

"We’re continuing to increase testing space for fall test dates and waiting to hear back from test center coordinators to add seats to MyACT, so more seats could open up within their desired location," said an ACT spokeswoman.

