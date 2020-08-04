Print

Title

Buffalo Removes Name of Millard Fillmore From Building

By

Scott Jaschik
August 4, 2020
 
 

The University at Buffalo, of the State University of New York, has removed the name of Millard Fillmore, at one time president of the United States, from a campus building. Fillmore was the first chancellor of the university, but he supported the Compromise of 1850, which included the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. The university "recognizes this remains a deeply hurtful decision, especially for African Americans."

The university also changed the names of spaces on campus that honored James O. Putnam and Peter B. Porter. The university said of Putnam, also a university chancellor, "during his career as a politician, he held and openly expressed racist views." Porter served as secretary of war and also owned five enslaved African Americans.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Focus on the Most Vulnerable
What’s the Likely Impact of COVID-19
on Higher Ed?
Coping With COVID-19:
Thoughts From the Other Side

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Free Idea for Any Campaign
‘Monopolized’, COVID-19, and Worrying Over a Concentrated Higher Ed
The Unwritten Rules of Getting Ahead
Setting an Example
Nonfaculty Educators, COVID-19 and the Faculty/Staff Divide

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)

University of Arizona acquires Ashford University

Apparent death hoax rocks Science Twitter

Backlash begins against University of Arizona's acquisition of Ashford University

Pandemic's impact on eight learners and their education and work plans

UNC Chapel Hill faculty to students: stay home

ACT shuts down registrations

Unity College to End On-Campus Instruction

Students asked to sign liability waivers to return to campus

Back to Top