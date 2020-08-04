Title
Buffalo Removes Name of Millard Fillmore From Building
The University at Buffalo, of the State University of New York, has removed the name of Millard Fillmore, at one time president of the United States, from a campus building. Fillmore was the first chancellor of the university, but he supported the Compromise of 1850, which included the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. The university "recognizes this remains a deeply hurtful decision, especially for African Americans."
The university also changed the names of spaces on campus that honored James O. Putnam and Peter B. Porter. The university said of Putnam, also a university chancellor, "during his career as a politician, he held and openly expressed racist views." Porter served as secretary of war and also owned five enslaved African Americans.
