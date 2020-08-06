Title
Compilation on the New Normal
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "The New Normal: Finding Efficiencies & Managing Expenses." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
COVID-19 roundup: fall strategy shifts in waves; 'zero' mortality risk for students?
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
Athletes call on leaders to make right decision about fall season
Author discusses book on grad school
A new playbook for confronting higher education’s looming budget shortfalls (opinion)
Colleges review criminal justice curricula, responding to killing of George Floyd
Seasoned faculty member reflects on what he wishes he'd known as a new professor (opinion)
India adopts major plan for higher education expansion
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »