Compilation on the New Normal

Scott Jaschik
August 6, 2020
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "The New Normal: Finding Efficiencies & Managing Expenses." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

 

