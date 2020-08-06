Support Grows for Doubling AmeriCorps

Top Democratic and Republican senators are endorsing a proposal that would double the number of AmeriCorps positions nationally.

Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri who chairs the education appropriations subcommittee, and Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Senate’s second highest-ranking Democrat, endorsed the proposal Wednesday.

The bipartisan proposal is being pushed by Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, and Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi. The senators said in a press release they are trying to get the bill included in the coronavirus relief package Congress is struggling to pass this week.

Under the proposal, the number of AmeriCorps positions would double to 150,000 the first year and grow to 250,000 the third year.