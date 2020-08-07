Touro to Acquire Podiatric College

The Touro College and University system and New York Medical College will acquire the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, the institutions announced Thursday.

“As health care moves towards a team approach, podiatrists will become increasingly important,” said Alan Kadish, president of the Touro College and University system. “Touro health-care educational systems and our clinical health-care delivery systems can integrate New York College of Podiatric Medicine in a way that improves patient care and transforms the experience for students and faculty.”

NYCPM is the oldest podiatric college in the United States. It currently enrolls just over 300 students. Touro currently serves about 18,000 students across 35 different colleges.

The deal will be finalized on July 1, 2021, and awaits approval from federal and state agencies, regulators and relevant accreditors.