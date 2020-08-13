Print

Title

Dean Indicted for Stealing From University

By

Scott Jaschik
August 13, 2020
 
 

Edward Wayne Rene, a former assistant dean of admissions and financial aid at Texas Southern University's law school was charged with theft Monday for a scheme in which he stole from the university by awarding doubled tuition scholarships to at least two students. He then made the students return the extra money, which he pocketed, according to Kim Ogg, the district attorney for Harris County, Texas.

"The former TSU Law School Dean of Admissions masterminded a variety of schemes to steal money from the school by diverting student scholarship funds to himself. He abused his power for personal profit and his actions hurt the school and the students," said Ogg. "It was the TSU Board of Regents who brought us the case following an internal investigation, and we applaud their swift actions to bring this thief to justice."

Rene did not respond to requests by The Houston Chronicle for comment.

