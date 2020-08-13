Title
Survey: Students Don't Trust Colleges to Prevent Virus Spread
More than half of students lack trust in their college or university to protect them and faculty members from the coronavirus, according to a recent survey report published on Aug. 6 by College Pulse, a company that tracks student opinion. Thirteen percent of the 1,500 students surveyed said they have no trust "at all" in their institutions to protect them, the report said.
More students said that "professors should get to decide whether or not they hold their fall classes in person," according to the report. Sixty-one percent of respondents said in-person classes should be at the discretion of faculty members, whereas 25 percent said they should not be.
A majority of the students surveyed also indicated they were not comfortable living in a campus residence hall during the fall semester, the report said. Sixty-three percent of students said they would be willing to be tested "frequently" for COVID-19; more students who identified as Democrat than self-identifying Republicans were open to frequent testing, according to the report.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Modeling showed potential for deaths at Georgia Tech without masks and other mitigation
Fighting university reopening plans in court
Dean Indicted for Stealing From University
Students at colleges with face-to-face courses will be disappointed and skip class (opinion)
Fisk University President Placed on Leave
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »