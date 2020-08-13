Survey: Students Don't Trust Colleges to Prevent Virus Spread

More than half of students lack trust in their college or university to protect them and faculty members from the coronavirus, according to a recent survey report published on Aug. 6 by College Pulse, a company that tracks student opinion. Thirteen percent of the 1,500 students surveyed said they have no trust "at all" in their institutions to protect them, the report said.

More students said that "professors should get to decide whether or not they hold their fall classes in person," according to the report. Sixty-one percent of respondents said in-person classes should be at the discretion of faculty members, whereas 25 percent said they should not be.

A majority of the students surveyed also indicated they were not comfortable living in a campus residence hall during the fall semester, the report said. Sixty-three percent of students said they would be willing to be tested "frequently" for COVID-19; more students who identified as Democrat than self-identifying Republicans were open to frequent testing, according to the report.