Twenty-Eight COVID-19 Cases at U. of Tennessee, Knoxville

By

Lilah Burke
August 14, 2020
 
 

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville reported that 20 students and 8 staff members have COVID-19, WATE News reported today. Due to potential exposure, 155 people are self-isolating, officials said. Students started moving into residence halls at the university on Aug. 9.

