Campus Police Officer With ‘KKK Member’ in Twitter Bio Fired

Elizabeth Redden
August 17, 2020
 
 

The University of South Florida fired a police officer whose Twitter bio described her as a “KKK member,” the Associated Press reported. The former officer, Presley Garcia, said a friend added the descriptor to her Twitter account in 2015 and that she had not used the account for years. She condemned racism and the KKK.

 

