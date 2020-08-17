Title
Campus Police Officer With ‘KKK Member’ in Twitter Bio Fired
The University of South Florida fired a police officer whose Twitter bio described her as a “KKK member,” the Associated Press reported. The former officer, Presley Garcia, said a friend added the descriptor to her Twitter account in 2015 and that she had not used the account for years. She condemned racism and the KKK.
