Portland State Disarms Police

Portland State University is disarming its campus police. The university announced police will not carry firearms while on patrol but will be authorized to carry “less-than-lethal” weapons, including Tasers.

“The continuing tragedies across our country demonstrate the disproportionate impacts and unacceptable loss of life that policing has on Black people and people of color,” Portland State president Stephen Percy and Board of Trustees chair Greg Hinckley wrote in a message explaining the decision.

“Over the past few weeks, we have listened to many voices across our campus,” the message continues. “The calls for change that we are hearing at PSU are ringing out across our nation. We must find a new way to protect the safety of our community, one that works to dismantle systemic racism and promotes the dignity of all who come to our urban campus.”