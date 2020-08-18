UIUC Hit Ill-Timed Snafu in Renewing Pandemic Insurance

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign made headlines for taking out insurance in 2017 to protect against losses in Chinese student tuition due to changing political circumstances or a pandemic. But Reuters reported that the university can no longer get insurance coverage for tuition losses attributable to a pandemic, visa restrictions or sanctions after a bureaucratic misstep prevented the university from renewing its plan, which was due to expire in May, prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus began spreading just as the university was negotiating the renewal, and the university found its options for insurance coverage quickly narrowed as costs increased.