Print

Title

UIUC Hit Ill-Timed Snafu in Renewing Pandemic Insurance

By

Elizabeth Redden
August 18, 2020
 
 

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign made headlines for taking out insurance in 2017 to protect against losses in Chinese student tuition due to changing political circumstances or a pandemic. But Reuters reported that the university can no longer get insurance coverage for tuition losses attributable to a pandemic, visa restrictions or sanctions after a bureaucratic misstep prevented the university from renewing its plan, which was due to expire in May, prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus began spreading just as the university was negotiating the renewal, and the university found its options for insurance coverage quickly narrowed as costs increased.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Disciplinary Trench
Advancing Equity in the Investment Sector
O-Rings, Groupthink and Campus Reopenings

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Getting Past the ‘Filmed Play’ Stage
The Deloitte COVID-19 Higher Ed Scenario Report
Crisis-Informed Pedagogy
Battlefield Promotions
Three- to Five-Year COVID-19 Scenarios and Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Back to Top