Print

Title

S&P Report Anticipates Weakened Enrollments, Likely Revenue Loss

By

Emma Whitford
August 19, 2020
 
 

Colleges across the board will see lower enrollments this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report from S&P Global Ratings shows. As a result, net tuition and auxiliary revenue will likely decline.

S&P Global’s outlook for the higher education sector remains negative.

“The recession will likely contribute additional budgetary stress, including reduced state funding for public institutions and lower fundraising for most colleges and universities,” Jessica Wood, a credit analyst at S&P Global, said in a press release. “Although federal -- and in some cases, limited state -- COVID-19 and disaster aid provides some measure of stability, the potential amount of these funds relative to total pandemic costs, and associated receipt timing, are unknown.”

The ratings agency is keeping an eye on revenue shortfalls, state appropriations, modes of instruction and the continuing public health crisis.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It’s Time to Help Students Vote in a Pandemic
Party Like Your Life Depends on It
The Disciplinary Trench

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

From Sorting to Success: A Framework for Just Practices in Lifelong Learning and Work
From Sorting to Success: A Framework for Just Practices in Lifelong Learning and Work
If You Start Online, Finish Online
Getting Past the ‘Filmed Play’ Stage
The Deloitte COVID-19 Higher Ed Scenario Report
Crisis-Informed Pedagogy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Pressure mounts on many colleges to move classes online

Michigan State scraps in-person undergraduate classes for fall, Notre Dame suspends for 2 weeks

Advice for how to make Zoom classes energizing and community-building (opinion)

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Derek Bok discusses his new book on teaching college students

College advertising during COVID-19 draws criticism

After a spring and summer of planning, higher ed faces its moment of truth

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Grad schools should halt doctoral admissions in the humanities for two years (opinion)

Back to Top