Print

Title

New Grant for Colleges Affected by COVID-19

By

Madeline St. Amour
August 20, 2020
 
 

A new grant program from the U.S. Department of Education could help colleges and universities resume operations and reduce disease transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity Grant Program Competition is available for institutions with the greatest unmet needs related to the pandemic. Colleges will get special consideration for the grant funding if they:

  • provide dual enrollment opportunities to students in rural areas or Opportunity Zones and plan to expand those opportunities;
  • are historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges or minority-serving institutions, or if they are developing institutions eligible to participate in Title III or Title V programs;
  • are committed to creating more resilient delivery models for instruction, like distance learning.

The grants can be used to resume operations, develop new delivery models for students who don't wish to return to campus, support students or reduce transmission of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 128
See all content »

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Do Colleges Need a Chief Diversity Officer?
A Farewell Letter to DEI Work
It’s Time to Help Students Vote in a Pandemic

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Cheering on the Batman Effect
What Should It Mean to Be Liberally Educated in the 21st Century?
"Institutional Awe" Makes for Bad Leadership
From Sorting to Success: A Framework for Just Practices in Lifelong Learning and Work
From Sorting to Success: A Framework for Just Practices in Lifelong Learning and Work
If You Start Online, Finish Online

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Michigan State president explains decision to call off in-person undergraduate instruction this fall

Student affairs staff challenged by pandemic demands

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

178,600 students registered for August SAT and are unable to take test

Advice for how to make Zoom classes energizing and community-building (opinion)

Women's journal submission rates continue to fall

Kamala Harris Has Battled For-Profit Colleges

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Pressure mounts on many colleges to move classes online

Back to Top