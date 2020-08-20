Title
New Grant for Colleges Affected by COVID-19
A new grant program from the U.S. Department of Education could help colleges and universities resume operations and reduce disease transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity Grant Program Competition is available for institutions with the greatest unmet needs related to the pandemic. Colleges will get special consideration for the grant funding if they:
- provide dual enrollment opportunities to students in rural areas or Opportunity Zones and plan to expand those opportunities;
- are historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges or minority-serving institutions, or if they are developing institutions eligible to participate in Title III or Title V programs;
- are committed to creating more resilient delivery models for instruction, like distance learning.
The grants can be used to resume operations, develop new delivery models for students who don't wish to return to campus, support students or reduce transmission of the virus.
COVID-19 roundup: Pitt and Drexel extend remote instruction; Congress scrutinizes colleges and student housing company - Aug 201 hour 4 min ago
New Grant for Colleges Affected by COVID-19 - Aug 201 hour 4 min ago
Women's journal submission rates continue to fall - Aug 201 hour 4 min ago
Michigan State president explains decision to call off in-person undergraduate instruction this fall - Aug 201 hour 4 min ago
-
- 1 of 128
- ›
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Michigan State president explains decision to call off in-person undergraduate instruction this fall
Student affairs staff challenged by pandemic demands
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
178,600 students registered for August SAT and are unable to take test
Advice for how to make Zoom classes energizing and community-building (opinion)
Women's journal submission rates continue to fall
Kamala Harris Has Battled For-Profit Colleges
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »