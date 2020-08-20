Title
Unfunded Pensions Increasing Universities' Risk, Moody's Says
Unfunded pension liabilities are posing increasing credit risks to public colleges and universities as market interest rates decline and investment returns fall below many pension systems’ assumed levels, a new Moody’s report shows.
The liabilities will likely lead to greater required pension contributions from colleges and universities. Colleges with the highest pension liabilities are more vulnerable to economic and fiscal disruptions. But those with large amounts of outstanding debt tend to have the financial flexibility necessary to withstand pension challenges, the report states.
“While pension contributions tend to be manageable, pension liabilities exceed direct debt for over half of universities,” MaryKay Cooney, vice president at Moody’s, said in a press release. “Pension costs and the associated unfunded liabilities will continue to rise, adding credit risks for most public universities and colleges. The risks are particularly elevated for institutions with highly underfunded retirement plans that are losing ground, rooted in historically low contributions, consistently low interest rates, capital market volatility and a combination of practical and political limitations to reducing pension benefits.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Michigan State president explains decision to call off in-person undergraduate instruction this fall
Student affairs staff challenged by pandemic demands
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Advice for how to make Zoom classes energizing and community-building (opinion)
Women's journal submission rates continue to fall
178,600 students registered for August SAT and are unable to take test
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Kamala Harris Has Battled For-Profit Colleges
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »