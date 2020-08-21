New Certificate From CityU and Amazon

The City University of Seattle is offering a new technology and computing program with Amazon Global Military Affairs.

The program includes multiple certificates, is available online and is designed for working adults, according to a news release. It's part of the private, nonprofit university and Amazon's goal to support upskilling former members of the U.S. military so they can transition to civilian careers.

About 200,000 service members transition to civilian life annually, and Amazon is committed to hiring workers from that community, the release states.

The initial certificate, focused on computing basics, matches workforce needs that Amazon Global Military Affairs identified. The certificates will be stackable, so students can apply them to bachelor's or master's degrees at the university.

CityU developed the program with the Washington Technology Industry Association's Apprenti program, which is aimed at matching skilled workers with technology apprenticeships.

“The certificates program developed by CityU recognizes the contributions made by the women and men of our armed forces, offering them a structure that builds on their experience and knowledge to match the needs of our nation’s largest online retailer,” said Randy C. Frisch, president of CityU. “We are pleased to offer Amazon Global Military employees and others this opportunity to advance their education and career.”