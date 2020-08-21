President of Valencia College to Retire

The president of Valencia College, which won the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence in 2011, announced his plans to retire in June 2021.

Sandy Shugart has been president of the community college located in Orlando, Fla., since 2000, according to a news release. He was the fourth president of the institution.

He made his retirement announcement at the college's annual Academic Assembly.

Shugart began his career in North Carolina, where he's from. He served as vice president and chief academic officer of the North Carolina Community College system, then as president of North Harris College in Houston before coming to Florida.

“I know that I speak for the entire board of trustees when I express our deep appreciation to Dr. Shugart for his positive impact on the students and community during his 20-plus years of service at Valencia College,” Tracey Stockwell, chair of Valencia College’s board of trustees, said in the release. “There is much to celebrate as we reflect on Dr. Shugart’s tenure at the college. This includes unparalleled graduation rates, the creation of DirectConnect to UCF, the most successful transfer program in America, and providing exceptional leadership to the college, which was awarded the first Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.”