Lori Loughlin and Husband Sentenced

Lori Loughlin, the actress, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced to jail time on Friday for the fraudulent admission of both of their daughters to the University of Southern California as athletic recruits.

Loughlin was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to two months in prison and two years of supervised release, during which time she must complete 100 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay a fine of $150,000. Giannulli was sentenced by Judge Gorton to five months in prison and two years of supervised release, during which time he must complete 250 hours of community service, and he was ordered to pay a fine of $250,000.

In addition on Friday, a California insurance and private equity executive, Mark Hauser, agreed to plead guilty to charges in connection with using fraud and bribery to cheat on the ACT exam on behalf of his daughter.

According to the terms of Hauser’s plea agreement, the government will recommend a sentence of six months in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $40,000 and restitution. Hauser is the 29th parent to plead guilty and the 42nd person over all to plead guilty in this case.