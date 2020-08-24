Title
New Orleans Colleges Face 2 Tropical Storms
With Tropical Storms Marco and Laura headed to New Orleans, colleges there are going to virtual instruction or canceling class. Delgado Community College has called off classes today and tomorrow. "College officials are asking faculty, staff and students to focus on safety and storm preparations rather than on work or study during the weather event," the college said. Tulane University will be holding classes online today.
