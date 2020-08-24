Title
UC Santa Cruz Evacuates Campus
The University of California, Santa Cruz, has completely evacuated its campus due to fires that were a mile north of the campus Saturday night.
An evacuation center has been created for the roughly 1,200 people living on campus.
