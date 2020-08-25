Print

Title

Pearson Appoints New CEO

By

Emma Whitford
August 25, 2020
 
 

Pearson, a British education publishing company, has appointed a new CEO.

Andy Bird, former president and chairman of Walt Disney International, will take over as chief executive on Oct. 19, Pearson said in a statement. He will replace outgoing CEO John Fallon, who announced in December that he would retire this year.

Bird has also served as a nonexecutive director at Pearson and was appointed to the board on May 1, 2020. Bird’s appointment to CEO is subject to shareholder approval.

