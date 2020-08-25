Print

Title

Report Sees Shift to Public Colleges During Pandemic

By

Scott Jaschik
August 25, 2020
 
 

A new report by Eduventures -- consistent with prior reports -- finds that public institutions are gaining students during the coronavirus. The report shows a 6 percent increase in students choosing to attend an in-state public institution. Out-of-state public institutions were down by 5 percent in student choices. And private institutions were down by 3 percent.

Many students said they strongly preferred an institution close to their homes, favoring public colleges in their states.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

When Zoom Went Down
It's Past Time
A Matter of Metrics

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When Values Conflict
Academic Possibilities for Our Grandchildren
What Is College For?
Test Optional
‘Ghost Road’ and the Surprising Future of Autonomous Transportation

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Jerry Falwell's Liberty presidency is up in the air

Zoom went down on the first day of class

COVID-19 Roundup: Cases spike at several universities; students punished for not following rules

New federal data highlight differences in educational outcomes across many variables

Ed Dept. Issues Final Distance Learning Rule

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

How college leaders can give more than lip service to the need to dismantle systemic racism (opinion

Boulder Won't Cancel Scholar Who Wrote Harris Op-Ed

Why was DeVos left out of speaking at Republican convention?

Back to Top