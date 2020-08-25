Title
Report Sees Shift to Public Colleges During Pandemic
A new report by Eduventures -- consistent with prior reports -- finds that public institutions are gaining students during the coronavirus. The report shows a 6 percent increase in students choosing to attend an in-state public institution. Out-of-state public institutions were down by 5 percent in student choices. And private institutions were down by 3 percent.
Many students said they strongly preferred an institution close to their homes, favoring public colleges in their states.
