Cal State Fullerton Removes Donor's Name From B-School
California State University at Fullerton has removed Steven Mihaylo's name from its business school. A statement from Fram Virjee, the president, said the College of Business and Economics was named for Mihaylo when he pledged $30 million to it in 2007. Since 2016, he hasn't given anything, and prior to then, he had given only $8 million of his pledge. In 2018, he said that if the university bought a telecommunications system from his company, he would make the donation. "The arrangement suggested by Mr. Mihaylo was an immediate nonstarter for the university for ethical and legal reasons, and we repeatedly informed him as such," Virjee said. "Faced with this response from Cal State Fullerton, Mr. Mihaylo pivoted to a different reason for refusing to fulfill his commitment to his alma mater: alleged financial waste by the university and a claimed lack of support for the First Amendment of political conservatism on campus. Both claims are completely without basis as we specifically shared with him."
"Accordingly, as fiduciaries of our university and its assets -- including the naming of our colleges -- he has left us with no choice. Effective immediately and consistent with his acknowledgment and position, our College of Business and Economics will henceforth be named and referred to as exactly that: the CSUF College of Business and Economics," she added.
A call to Mihaylo's office was not returned.
