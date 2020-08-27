Print

Title

Cal State Fullerton Removes Donor's Name From B-School

By

Scott Jaschik
August 27, 2020
 
 

California State University at Fullerton has removed Steven Mihaylo's name from its business school. A statement from Fram Virjee, the president, said the College of Business and Economics was named for Mihaylo when he pledged $30 million to it in 2007. Since 2016, he hasn't given anything, and prior to then, he had given only $8 million of his pledge. In 2018, he said that if the university bought a telecommunications system from his company, he would make the donation. "The arrangement suggested by Mr. Mihaylo was an immediate nonstarter for the university for ethical and legal reasons, and we repeatedly informed him as such," Virjee said. "Faced with this response from Cal State Fullerton, Mr. Mihaylo pivoted to a different reason for refusing to fulfill his commitment to his alma mater: alleged financial waste by the university and a claimed lack of support for the First Amendment of political conservatism on campus. Both claims are completely without basis as we specifically shared with him."

"Accordingly, as fiduciaries of our university and its assets -- including the naming of our colleges -- he has left us with no choice. Effective immediately and consistent with his acknowledgment and position, our College of Business and Economics will henceforth be named and referred to as exactly that: the CSUF College of Business and Economics," she added.

A call to Mihaylo's office was not returned.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

An Ethical Opening for Higher Ed Institutions
An Essential Education for All Students
Take a Sabbatical for Teaching This Fall

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ways of Asking
Academic Innovation Has Failed to Tackle Higher Education’s Biggest Challenge
Thoughts on Creating an Inclusive Environment in Online Classes
What's Keeping Me Up at Night
When Values Conflict
Academic Possibilities for Our Grandchildren

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Teaching this fall is not 'glorified Skype'

Interest spikes in short-term, online credentials. Will it be sustained?

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Promising results from early-college program in Massachusetts

COVID-19 roundup: 6 percent of students at one college have disease; (some) data from Arizona State

Ways of Asking | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Strategies for teaching online and in person simultaneously (opinion)

Trump's claim about saving HBCUs was false, but his administration has largely backed sector

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Back to Top