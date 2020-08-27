Print

Title

NACAC Urges Public Colleges to Go Test Optional

By

Scott Jaschik
August 27, 2020
 
 

Most public (and private) colleges have gone test optional for the next admissions cycle. But the National Association for College Admission Counseling is concerned that more than 100 public institutions -- some part of systems -- have not. "In some cases, these institutions enroll tens of thousands of students, creating an outsized burden for all families whose students seek admission to them, " a NACAC statement said. "In this critical time, public colleges must be mindful of their founding purpose of serving students and families and recognize that lifting testing requirements in 2020-21 will be in the students’ best interest. Taking this action will strengthen the future of our nation’s public colleges."

