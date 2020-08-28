Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall, McNeese State's Campus Damaged

Hurricane Laura made landfall around 1 a.m. Thursday, tearing into the Gulf Coast with 150-mile-per-hour winds and storm surges as high as 20 feet in some areas.

The storm continued to batter southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana Thursday. There have been some reports of damage to McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La., a small city that has been devastated by the storm.

Scattered reports on social media say Farrar Hall, an academic building, was damaged, as was McNeese’s football stadium.

Texas A&M Galveston, located on the southeast Texas coast, said Thursday afternoon that it was not seriously impacted by the storm and will reopen business operations Friday and academic operations Monday.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board said it was still waiting on information about any storm damage to colleges. Many of the colleges in the hurricane’s path evacuated students and staff and have called off classes for several days.