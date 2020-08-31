Title
Chinese Researcher Charged With Destroying Evidence
Department of Justice officials announced Friday that they arrested a Chinese national and researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, on charges of destroying evidence to obstruct an ongoing FBI investigation.
Prosecutors said Guan Lei is being investigated for possibly transferring sensitive software or technical data to China’s National University of Defense Technology and for allegedly misrepresenting his association with the Chinese military in his 2018 visa application and in interviews with law enforcement.
Federal prosecutors said Guan was observed throwing a damaged hard drive into a dumpster outside his apartment. Citing an affidavit, the Los Angeles Times reported that Guan discarded the damaged drive days after he was interviewed by investigators and after he was blocked from boarding a flight to China.
Inside Higher Ed was not able to identify a lawyer for Guan through a federal database of court records. Guan's arrest is the latest in a series of arrests involving Chinese researchers suspected of hiding their ties to the Chinese military.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Federal student loan disbursement down for the summer
Anderson University grows during the pandemic
Colleges want professors to stay mum on student COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 roundup: as cases surge, new restrictions emerge
Some HBCUs bristle at being held up as sign of Trump's concern for race
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
UMass Amherst Indefinitely Furloughs 850 Employees
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »