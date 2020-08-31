Columbia, UNC Asheville Strip Names of Racists From Buildings

Columbia University and the University of North Carolina at Asheville have stripped the names of racists from campus buildings.

Columbia announced that it will change the name of Bard Hall, a residence hall in the medical center. Lee Bollinger, the president of Columbia, wrote that "Samuel Bard [was] the founder of what is now Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Bard was a significant physician in the 18th century, a pioneer in obstetrics and treating diphtheria, who served as George Washington’s doctor. He also owned slaves (the country’s first census in 1790 lists their number as three). We know about at least one instance, in 1776, in which he advertised, with a promised reward, for the return of a fugitive slave."

UNC Asheville is changing the names of two buildings. "Vance and Hoey Halls are named after former North Carolina governors Zebulon Baird Vance and Clyde R. Hoey, respectively. Vance was a Confederate military officer during the Civil War and owned enslaved people; Hoey was a segregationist and actively opposed civil rights legislation. Both Vance and Hoey maintained racist stances that do not align with UNC Asheville’s core values," said a university statement.