Title
Minnesota Settles With Student in Alleged Gang-Rape Case
A student who accused several University of Minnesota football players of sexual assault in September 2016 has reached a $500,000 settlement with the university, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
The woman alleged that as many as a dozen football players had raped her or watched and cheered as others did at an off-campus party. No criminal charges were filed. Four football players were ultimately expelled, and one was suspended for a year.
Members of the 2016 football team initially threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl game after 10 players were suspended from the team in connection with the alleged sexual assault, but they dropped the protest after a confidential university report detailing the allegations was leaked to the media. The head coach, Tracy Claeys, was fired after expressing support for the players’ protest.
