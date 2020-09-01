Site Collecting Endowment Managers' Diversity Data

The Diverse Asset Managers Initiative launched a website Thursday to track diversity among college endowment managers and to encourage more colleges to self-report data.

“Reporting the demographic data of your managers is the first step in understanding how often high-performing managers are being considered by institutional investors. The establishment of a baseline is key in getting the field to move,” the Endowment Watch site reads. “Once this is understood, we can better identify what hurdles have prevented investors from finding and investing with these high-performing managers.”

Colleges can get in touch with the Diverse Asset Managers Initiative via the website in order to contribute to the data-collection effort. The initiative plans to update the site as more colleges share their information.