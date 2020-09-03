Print

Title

Adrian College Reverses Plans to Cut Humanities Programs

By

Emma Whitford
September 3, 2020
 
 

Adrian College’s humanities programs are here to stay after the institution's president, Jeffrey Docking, reversed his decision to cut several departments next year.

The private liberal arts college in Adrian, Mich., had intended to eliminate the history, theater and religion, philosophy, and leadership departments before the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year due to budgetary concerns.

Docking told MLive.com that he received passionate feedback against the decision, including from a Facebook group called The Asa Mahan Squad, named after the college’s first president.

“Honestly, it is unlike me to reverse a decision of this magnitude but I honestly believe that part of leadership involves listening, flexibility, empathy, and a willingness to hear and respect other opinions. I have tried to do this here,” Docking said to MLive.com.

