Print

Title

Rice Gets $100 Million for Advanced Materials Research

By

Paul Fain
September 4, 2020
 
 

Rice University on Thursday announced it will receive $100 million from the Robert A. Welch Foundation to establish a new institute on campus that will focus on advanced materials research for energy systems, sustainable water, space systems, biomedical materials, telecommunications, manufacturing, transportation, security and more. The gift is the largest in the university's history.

“The creation of The Welch Institute at Rice University illustrates what is possible when great institutions from across our great city come together in new ways to create new possibilities and new levels of achievement for our city and the world,” Rice president David Leebron said in a statement.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Should Go Back to School
on Remote Learning
Believing in Our Students
Is Lecturing Racist?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Why the Chan Zuckerberg Backed $113 Million Investment in Eruditus Is A Big Deal
Pedagogy and Course Design Need to Change. Here’s How.
Entitled or Entrusted?
Trace Urdan Pushes Back on ‘The OPM Industry and the Biden Administration’
The OPM Industry and the Biden Administration

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Prominent scholar outs herself as white just as she faced exposure for claiming to be Black

Fauci Urges Colleges Not to Send Students Home

COVID-19 Roundup: Cases mount as do worries about infected athletes

University of Michigan faculty say admin has not been transparent

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Board member accused of interfering with search for chancellor of Maricopa Colleges

Have colleges seized or missed an opportunity to improve remote learning? (opinion)

Report: Resilient Job Skills in the Recession

New Indictment in Admissions Scandal

Back to Top