Deals to Settle Oklahoma Desegregation Cases

Two agreements are expected to resolve long-standing disputes in Oklahoma over desegregation, The Tulsa World reported.

In one agreement, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education will settle a 17-year-old dispute. The state board has agreed to pay a $750,000 supplemental allocation to historically Black Langston University over three years for assessment, planning and marketing.

The other deal is between Langston and Oklahoma State University. In this deal, Oklahoma State will pay Langston $15 million over 10 years. In return, Langston will discontinue all current degree programs in Tulsa except a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees in rehabilitative services, and will start new joint programs with OSU-Tulsa in nursing and Africana studies.