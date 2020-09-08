Title
Deals to Settle Oklahoma Desegregation Cases
Two agreements are expected to resolve long-standing disputes in Oklahoma over desegregation, The Tulsa World reported.
In one agreement, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education will settle a 17-year-old dispute. The state board has agreed to pay a $750,000 supplemental allocation to historically Black Langston University over three years for assessment, planning and marketing.
The other deal is between Langston and Oklahoma State University. In this deal, Oklahoma State will pay Langston $15 million over 10 years. In return, Langston will discontinue all current degree programs in Tulsa except a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees in rehabilitative services, and will start new joint programs with OSU-Tulsa in nursing and Africana studies.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur
Professors plan to strike for racial justice
Can small scale overcome limited resources at small colleges reporting coronavirus cases on campus?
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Admissions research suggests ambiguous results will result from some tactics at top colleges
Jessica Krug's Department Speaks Out
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »