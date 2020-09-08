Print

Title

Michigan State to Rename Building That Honored Klan Member

By

Lilah Burke
September 8, 2020
 
 

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is set to vote this week to rename a campus building after some officials learned the building’s namesake was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. The measure has been recommended by the Trustee Committee on Academic Affairs.

The building was named after Stephen Nisbet, a late school principal, Michigan Education Association president, State Board of Education member and trustee at both MSU and Alma College.

The building was named after Nisbet in 1974. However, the board has highlighted information that strongly suggests Nisbet was a member of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s.

The book Everyday Klansfolk: White Protestant Life and the KKK in 1920s Michigan, which was published in 2011, mentions Nisbet as a Klan member. Furthermore, his membership card is on file at the Central Michigan University Clarke Historical Library, according to a document in the board’s meeting packet.

MSU president Samuel Stanley Jr. told the Lansing State Journal that Nisbet's KKK connections were recently brought to his attention, and after verifying the information, he made a recommendation to the board to remove Nisbet's name. A spokesperson for the university told the Journal that Stanley became aware of the Klan connections within the last six months.

Michigan State policy states that campus buildings should be named after individuals whose life, work or activities exemplify the university’s values.

“While Mr. Nisbet’s dedication and contributions to the State of Michigan are significant, his involvement with the KKK cannot be ignored, and these activities directly conflict with the values and mission of Michigan State University,” the recommendation reads.

The building is set to be renamed 1407 S. Harrison. It currently houses human resources offices and parts of the College of Social Sciences.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fostering a Sense of Belonging in STEM
Colleges Should Go Back to School
on Remote Learning
Believing in Our Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Semester Like No Other
3 Questions for Stanford’s Andy Saltarelli
Making the Most of an Unusual Summer
On Gatekeeping

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur

Professors plan to strike for racial justice

Can small scale overcome limited resources at small colleges reporting coronavirus cases on campus?

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Admissions research suggests ambiguous results will result from some tactics at top colleges

Jessica Krug's Department Speaks Out

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Koch Foundation and Others Fund ASU's Higher Ed 'Redesign'

Back to Top