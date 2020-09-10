Print

Academic Minute: ARC Model for Higher Education

By

Doug Lederman
September 10, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, John Donnellan, associate professor in the management department at New Jersey City University, looks into how higher education can evolve after COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

