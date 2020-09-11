Print

Academic Minute: Social Distance and Social Change

Doug Lederman
September 11, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Ray Brescia, professor of law at Albany Law School, examines how successful social movements get their messages across. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

