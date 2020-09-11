OpenStax to Double OER Textbooks

Open educational resources publisher OpenStax plans to develop dozens of new free textbook titles -- doubling its current catalog of 42 textbooks.

OpenStax has so far secured $12.5 million in grants to support this goal, including support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. Support also comes from the Charles Koch Foundation and its parent nonprofit organization, Stand Together, formerly known as the Seminar Network. OpenStax aims to raise an additional $17.5 million to increase its catalog to nearly 90 textbooks.

“Nine years ago, we dreamed about solving the textbook affordability and access crisis for students,” said Richard Baraniuk, founder and director of OpenStax, and Victor E. Cameron, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Rice University, where OpenStax is based. “Now, with this tremendous investment in open education, we will be able to not only accelerate educational access for tens of millions of students, but also drive innovation in high-quality digital learning, which has become commonplace due to COVID-19.”

Since colleges switched to remote instruction in March, OpenStax has seen a 217 percent increase in use of its materials over the same period last year.