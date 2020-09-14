Print

Title

Facebook Launches Student-Only Networking Site

By

Lindsay McKenzie
September 14, 2020
 
 

Social media giant Facebook, which started as a networking site for college students, has come full circle, announcing the launch of a platform exclusively for students.

Facebook Campus is described as a “dedicated section of the Facebook app designed for students,” where shared content can only be seen by other people attending the same institution.

Facebook Campus will have its own chat rooms and a News Feed where students can see updates from classmates and find information about upcoming events. There will also be a campus directory where students can find other students by class, major, year and more -- a callback to the “early days when Facebook was a college-only network,” the company said in a press release.

Facebook described Facebook Campus as an “opt-in” experience, suggesting the directory will not be automatically populated with student profiles.

“Every campus profile contains your name, cover photo and profile photo from your Facebook profile, as well as your graduation year. All other fields are optional and you can choose what you want to include,” said Dianne Hajdasz, privacy and data policy manager at Facebook, in a blog post about privacy on Facebook Campus.

Facebook Campus is currently available at the following colleges in the U.S.: Benedict College, Brown University, California Institute of Technology, College of William & Mary, Duke University, Florida International University, Georgia Southern University, Georgia State University, Johns Hopkins University, Lane College, Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Middlebury College, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, Rice University, Sarah Lawrence College, Scripps College, Smith College, Spelman College, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tufts University, University at Albany in the State University of New York system, University of Hartford, University of Louisville, University of Pennsylvania, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Vassar College, Virginia Tech, Wellesley College and Wesleyan University.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Against Schadenfreude
Why I’m Teaching Online
What’s a Safe Enough Space on Campuses Now?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Higher Ed’s Post-Pandemic Winners and Losers
A Natural Experiment
3 Questions for the Founder of ThirtyTwoEdu.com
Creating a Brand Story for the Times
Planning: Without the Bread, It All Falls Apart
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Faculty members struggle with burnout

Pandemic has seen rise of test-blind admissions

College President Dies After COVID Battle

Higher ed faces a collapse that's not only medical and financial but also moral and ethical (opinion

COVID-19 roundup: isolation capacity constraints, staff layoffs, spring plans and student parties

NACAC virtual college fair crashes

Le Moyne College president lives near students to enforce COVID-19 precautions

Adtalem wagers on Walden University in hopes of building health-care education powerhouse

‘U.S. News’ Tweaks Methodology

Back to Top