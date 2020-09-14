Facebook Launches Student-Only Networking Site

Social media giant Facebook, which started as a networking site for college students, has come full circle, announcing the launch of a platform exclusively for students.

Facebook Campus is described as a “dedicated section of the Facebook app designed for students,” where shared content can only be seen by other people attending the same institution.

Facebook Campus will have its own chat rooms and a News Feed where students can see updates from classmates and find information about upcoming events. There will also be a campus directory where students can find other students by class, major, year and more -- a callback to the “early days when Facebook was a college-only network,” the company said in a press release.

Facebook described Facebook Campus as an “opt-in” experience, suggesting the directory will not be automatically populated with student profiles.

“Every campus profile contains your name, cover photo and profile photo from your Facebook profile, as well as your graduation year. All other fields are optional and you can choose what you want to include,” said Dianne Hajdasz, privacy and data policy manager at Facebook, in a blog post about privacy on Facebook Campus.

Facebook Campus is currently available at the following colleges in the U.S.: Benedict College, Brown University, California Institute of Technology, College of William & Mary, Duke University, Florida International University, Georgia Southern University, Georgia State University, Johns Hopkins University, Lane College, Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Middlebury College, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, Rice University, Sarah Lawrence College, Scripps College, Smith College, Spelman College, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tufts University, University at Albany in the State University of New York system, University of Hartford, University of Louisville, University of Pennsylvania, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Vassar College, Virginia Tech, Wellesley College and Wesleyan University.