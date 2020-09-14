Title
Students Seek Firing of Professor for Attending Pro-Police Rally
Some student activists at Skidmore College, in New York, are calling on the college to fire an art professor who briefly attended a pro-police rally in late July, the Albany Times-Union reported.
The professor, David Peterson, said he attended the rally out of "civic interest and curiosity." He reportedly attended the rally for a total of about 20 minutes.
Peterson recently arrived at his classroom to find a notice taped on the door: "STOP," it read. "By entering this class you are crossing a campus-wide picket line and breaking the boycott against Professor David Peterson."
Peterson said one of his classes has no students enrolled and two others have only a small number of students remaining.
Peterson said he was troubled by what he described as "the mob mentality." Three students associated with a group that has championed Peterson’s firing did not return the Times-Union’s request for comment.
