Title
Survey Sheds Light on Sexual Violence in Canadian Higher Ed
Eleven percent of women students and 4 percent of men enrolled in a Canadian postsecondary institution experienced a sexual assault “in a postsecondary setting” during the previous year, according to a 2019 survey by Statistics Canada that garnered almost 15,000 responses.
A majority of students -- 71 percent -- said they had witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviors in their college setting in 2019, either on campus or in an off-campus setting involving students or others associated with their institution. Forty-five percent of women students and 32 percent of men said they personally experienced at least one such behavior in the context of their studies.
The majority of women (80 percent) and men (86 percent) who experienced unwanted sexualized behaviors said the perpetrators were fellow students.
Fewer than 10 percent of women and men who reported sexual assault or unwanted sexualized behaviors spoke about what happened with someone affiliated with the school.
“While many saw what happened as not serious enough to report, others cited a lack of knowledge about what to do or a mistrust in how the school would handle the situation,” a summary of the survey results states.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Big Ten reverses decision and will play fall football
Town-gown connections strained amid University of Wisconsin reopening in Madison
A professor reflects on how a Japanese student revealed a disturbing truth to him (opinion)
COVID-19 roundup: Colleges embrace various kinds of quarantine
Unrest and strikes hit University of Michigan
Faculty members struggle with burnout
Dutch education minister wants academics to have weekends
Why professors shouldn't require Chinese students to use virtual private networks for their classes
Working adults increasingly interested in postsecondary education but more skeptical about its value
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »