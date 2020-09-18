Print

Poll: Calif. Voters Likely to Reject Affirmative Action Proposal

Scott Jaschik
September 18, 2020
 
 

California voters are strongly resisting a proposal that would restore the ability of public colleges in the state to consider race and ethnicity in admissions decisions. The ballot measure would allow diversity to be considered in employment, education and contracting decisions.

The poll, conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, found that among likely voters, 31 percent would vote yes and 47 percent would vote no, with 22 percent undecided. Forty-six percent of Democratic likely voters support Proposition 16, compared with 26 percent of independents and 9 percent of Republicans. The San Francisco Bay Area (40 percent of likely voters) and Los Angeles (37 percent) are the only regions with more than one-third support for the measure.

