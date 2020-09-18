Print

Title

U of Georgia Changes Course, Will Allow On-Campus Voting

By

Elizabeth Redden
September 18, 2020
 
 

The University of Georgia changed course on Thursday and said it would host an early voting site on campus after initially saying it could not host a voting site due to COVID-19-related concerns.

As CNN reported, the decision by the university not to host an early voting site due to social distancing concerns was widely criticized by student groups and state politicians, with some pointing out that the university has a plan to allow up to 23,000 spectators at football games.

The university initially dismissed the criticisms, saying on Twitter Wednesday, “Those comparing this matter to a football game should be able to recognize that football games will be played outdoors but we will still require social distancing by substantially reducing capacity in the stadium.”

Georgia initially said it would provide a shuttle service to enable students to vote at off-campus locations.

On Thursday, the university changed its tune and announced that the basketball arena had been approved by state and local election officials as an early voting site on campus. "Social distancing protocols will be followed in this large, indoor venue," the university said on Twitter.

