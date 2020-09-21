Print

Title

Virginia Commonwealth to Rename Buildings Honoring Confederates

By

Lilah Burke
September 21, 2020
 
 

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Board of Visitors has approved resolutions to de-commemorate six campus buildings named for members of the Confederacy. The resolution also calls for continued work with the city of Richmond to remove statues and monuments honoring people with ties to the Confederacy. 

The de-commemorated buildings include McGuire Hall, Baruch Auditorium, the Ginter House, the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel, the Tompkins-McCaw Library and the Wood Memorial Building. 

The resolution is a result of work and recommendations from working groups and committees charged with examining symbols, memorials and commemorations on campus. 

The Board of Visitors also approved a resolution to allow the Department of African American Studies to rename its building.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Colleges and Universities Should Encourage Student Voting
Priority No. 1: Keeping Students
on Track to Graduate
Long Past Due

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Spring
3 Questions to Alt-Ac Kelvin Bentley
The Blockchain Future of Higher Ed
Friday Fragments
The Higher Ed Case for Trump
The Disruptions Higher Education Needs

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

2020 Survey of Admissions Leaders

Colleges make plans for spring, cancel break

COVID-19 roundup: colleges quarantine students, cancel football games

U of Michigan Faculty Vote No Confidence in President

A Secret Merger Discussion in Boston

Lincoln U of Pa. Reappoints Ousted President

Universities operating online K-12 schools report enrollment boost due to COVID-19

Professor on Leave After Statement on Trump Supporters

Dutch education minister wants academics to have weekends

Back to Top