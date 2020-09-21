Title
Virginia Commonwealth to Rename Buildings Honoring Confederates
By
Virginia Commonwealth University’s Board of Visitors has approved resolutions to de-commemorate six campus buildings named for members of the Confederacy. The resolution also calls for continued work with the city of Richmond to remove statues and monuments honoring people with ties to the Confederacy.
The de-commemorated buildings include McGuire Hall, Baruch Auditorium, the Ginter House, the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel, the Tompkins-McCaw Library and the Wood Memorial Building.
The resolution is a result of work and recommendations from working groups and committees charged with examining symbols, memorials and commemorations on campus.
The Board of Visitors also approved a resolution to allow the Department of African American Studies to rename its building.
